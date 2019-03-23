Marcoux Stays Hot as Brampton Defeats Adirondack 4-1

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Etienne Marcoux made 41 saves and the Brampton Beast won their second straight game by a score of 4-1 over the Adirondack Thunder.

The busy weekend for the Brampton Beast continued, as Brampton hosted the Adirondack Thunder for the first of two straight games.

The Beast owned a winning record against the Thunder entering Saturday night's contest and got off to a hot start in the first period with a goal from Jordan Henry.

The big defenseman snuck into the offensive zone and snapped the puck past Thunder netminder Eric Schierhorn for a 1-0 Beast lead at 7:46.

Brampton would retire to their dressing room up 1-0 and trailing slightly in shots by a count of 16-14.

The hot play of the Beast would continue in the second frame, as Nathan Todd scored is second goal in two games to give the Beast a 2-0 lead at 1:34.

The pivot took a perfect pass from Artur Tianulin and tipped it up past the shoulder of Schierhorn.

Brampton wasn't done and Francois Beauchemin got in on the scoring action. The Quebec native used a filthy toe drag to find some open ice before putting a perfect shot over the glove of Schierhorn for a 3-0 Beast lead at 6:29.

In the Beast net Etienne Marcoux continued to stop everything that came this way and made a beautiful breakaway save on Peter MacArthur to keep his shutout streak going.

After forty minutes of play, the Beast found themselves ahead 3-0 on the scoreboard but trailing in the shots department by a count of 34-24.

The third period saw both clubs land in some penalty trouble to begin the final frame. With the Beast shorthanded, the Thunder capitalized with a goal from Mike Szmatula. That made it 3-1 Brampton at 12:49.

The Beats fought right back with a power play goal of their own. It was Artur Tianulin banging home the rebound in front to restore the Beast three-goal lead and make it 4-1 Brampton at 15:39.

Marcoux and the Beast would hold on as time wound down and would be rewarded with their second straight win.

Marcoux would make 40 saves and would record win number 18 on the season. Schierhorn would drop his first professional contest.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Beauchemin (BRA) 2) Tianulin (BRA) 1) Marcoux (BRA) The Beast finished the contest one-for-four on the power play. Adirondack went one-for-six. Brampton will battle Adirondack tomorrow for a 2:00 PM matinee.

