Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Today

Allen, Texas - The 10th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game, brought to you by WatchGuard Video, will be played this afternoon at 5:00 pm at Allen Event Center. Doors open at 4:30 pm. Tickets

The contest will take place prior to the Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies game at 7:05 pm. The Police are coming off a big 11-4-win last season, that saw Allen Police forward Anders Heintz, score five goals in the win The All-Time Season Series is 6-3 in favor of Team Fire.

"We (Police) are behind in the series, but we are looking to get one game closer tonight," said Sargent Bill Smith. "Both teams have several new players on their roster so it should be interesting. Our biggest change this year is our new goalie, Taylor Thomas, a new officer who came to Allen from Dallas PD."

"It's always been a great friendly rivalry," said Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd. "Both departments are really on the same public safety team, and once a year we have this great opportunity to compete to raise money for a great charity. The Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund has been there many times for fire or police who have been injured in the line of duty. I'm grateful that we get this opportunity to give back."

Tickets for today's games are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office. One ticket gets you admission to both games. The Americans face the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 pm

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, March 29th vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

