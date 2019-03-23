Oilers Edge Thunder in High-Scoring Affair

WICHITA, KS - Nearly 9,000 fans were treated to a barn-burner featuring 11 combined goals Saturday, as the Tulsa Oilers (37-21-6) edged the Wichita Thunder (24-30-10), 6-5 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

A wild first period featured seven combined goals and three lead changes, as the Thunder carried a 4-3 lead into the locker room. Wichita jumped in front 1:01 into the game when Calder Brooks snapped a shot over the shoulder of Ian Keserich. A power play goal put the Thunder ahead 2-0 when Pierre-Cedric Labrie tapped in a loose puck at the edge of the crease.

Stephen Perfetto then scored back-to-back power play goals for the Oilers to tie things up with 6:48 to play in the opening frame. Tulsa scored a third power play goal when Alex Dostie jammed home a loose puck in the crease to give the Oilers a brief 3-2 lead. Wichita answered with their second goal on the man-advantage, as Brooks lifted a backhander over Keserich to even the score at 3-3. Corey Kalk then scored with 1:01 left in the first to put the Thunder back in front.

A centering pass from behind the net set up Dostie for his second goal of the game to even the score at 4-4 in the second period. Tulsa went back on the man-advantage shortly thereafter, but Wichita jumped back ahead when Jakob Stukel scored a fancy short-handed goal. The Oilers again tied the game when Charlie Sampair ripped a shot past backup Thunder goaltender Devin Buffalo on a delayed penalty, and Adam Pleskach gave Tulsa a 6-5 lead with a goal in the final minute of the middle stanza when he fired home a centering pass from Jared Thomas.

Tulsa held the Thunder off the board in the third period to hold onto its 6-5 lead and tie a franchise record with its 37th win of the season. The Oilers are now 8-2-0 against Wichita this season, and pushed the Thunder closer to elimination from playoff contention.

The Oilers and Thunder face-off again Sunday at 4:05pm at INTRUST Bank Arena. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 3:45pm.

