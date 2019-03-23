Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades
March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades
VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.
DATE: Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m.
WATCH: ECHL.TV
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn
TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (35-23-4-1) battle the Florida Everblades (45-16-5-0) for the 11th of 12 total meetings this season. Orlando owns a 5-3-1-1 record against Florida this season. In the last encounter between the teams at Hertz Arena, the Solar Bears picked up a 7-2 win over the Everblades on March 1.
PLAYOFF PICTURE: Orlando's magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs is currently four points. A win tonight combined with a regulation loss for the South Carolina Stingrays would clinch a trip to the postseason for Orlando.
BRODZINSKI HAS RECORD IN SIGHT: Michael Brodzinski's (7g-28a) next assist will set the new franchise single-season mark for assists by a defenseman, breaking the mark he currently shares with Eric Baier's 2015-16 performance. Brodzinski is also currently tied with Trevor Olson and Mathieu Foget for the team scoring lead against the Everblades this season with 10 points (2g-8a) in 10 games. His eight assists also leads Orlando against Florida.
WINDSOR TO START AGAIN: After turning in a 36-save performance against Atlanta on Thursday, Clint Windsor will once again get the nod in between the pipes tonight for the Solar Bears. Windsor previously picked up a victory against Florida this season, making 29 saves in Orlando's 7-2 win at Florida on March 1.
BOURKE CONTINUES HOT PLAY: Forward Troy Bourke enters tonight's game against Florida with a seven-game point streak (3g-12a). Bourke currently leads all ECHL players in scoring in the month of March with 19 points (4g-15a) in 10 games. His 15 assists for the month also lead all ECHL skaters.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their five-game road trip when the team visits the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Wednesday, March 27, at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:
Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.
2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:
The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
