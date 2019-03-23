Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everblades

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (35-23-4-1) battle the Florida Everblades (45-16-5-0) for the 11th of 12 total meetings this season. Orlando owns a 5-3-1-1 record against Florida this season. In the last encounter between the teams at Hertz Arena, the Solar Bears picked up a 7-2 win over the Everblades on March 1.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Orlando's magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs is currently four points. A win tonight combined with a regulation loss for the South Carolina Stingrays would clinch a trip to the postseason for Orlando.

BRODZINSKI HAS RECORD IN SIGHT: Michael Brodzinski's (7g-28a) next assist will set the new franchise single-season mark for assists by a defenseman, breaking the mark he currently shares with Eric Baier's 2015-16 performance. Brodzinski is also currently tied with Trevor Olson and Mathieu Foget for the team scoring lead against the Everblades this season with 10 points (2g-8a) in 10 games. His eight assists also leads Orlando against Florida.

WINDSOR TO START AGAIN: After turning in a 36-save performance against Atlanta on Thursday, Clint Windsor will once again get the nod in between the pipes tonight for the Solar Bears. Windsor previously picked up a victory against Florida this season, making 29 saves in Orlando's 7-2 win at Florida on March 1.

BOURKE CONTINUES HOT PLAY: Forward Troy Bourke enters tonight's game against Florida with a seven-game point streak (3g-12a). Bourke currently leads all ECHL players in scoring in the month of March with 19 points (4g-15a) in 10 games. His 15 assists for the month also lead all ECHL skaters.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their five-game road trip when the team visits the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Wednesday, March 27, at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.