Atlanta's Late Goals Haunt Mavericks, KC Downed 4-3
March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - Two late goals by the Atlanta Gladiators ended up being the difference in their 4-3 defeat of the Kansas City Mavericks Saturday night at Infinite Energy Center in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The Gladiators scored twice within 14 seconds of each other late in the third period to take down Kansas City. The loss was the Mavericks fifth straight. Greg Betzold continued his impressive month with a goal and an assist on the night, bringing his point total in the month of March to 17 on seven goals and 10 assists in 12 games.
Rocco Carzo kicked off the scoring with a power play goal 5:56 into the game. Defensemen Riley Sweeney and Willie Raskob teamed up for the assists on the goal. The goal extended Carzo's point streak to four games, in which he now has three goals and two assists. Tyson Fawcett tied the game at the 8:36 mark of the first. Avery Peterson assisted on the goal. Darian Dziurzynski gave the Mavericks a late goal with five seconds left in the first period, making the score 2-1 after one period of play. Raskob picked up his second assist of the game on the goal and Greg Betzold was given the second assist.
Atlanta tied the game on a goal from Derek Nesbitt 10:56 into the second period. The goal was assisted by Nick Bligh and Zach Malatesta. Betzold gave the Mavs the 3-2 lead with 4:29 left in the second period. Corey Durocher and Nate Widman assisted on the goal. Through two periods, the Gladiators had outshot the Mavericks 36-23, but the Mavericks carried a 3-2 lead into the third period.
The Mavericks were able to stave off the Gladiators for the first 16 minutes and 36 seconds of the third period, until Matt Lane tied the game. Picking up assists were Nesbitt and Jack Stander. The Gladiators struck the final blow just 14 seconds later, when Nesbitt picked up his second goal of the game. The game-winner was unassisted.
Mavericks goaltender Mason McDonald faced his most shots on goal all season, stopping 42 of 46 Atlanta shots. This is the third time in the last four games the Mavericks have given up 40-plus shots.
The Mavericks continue their road trip Tuesday night as they face the Cincinnati Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena. Face off for the game will be 6:35 p.m. Central Time. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
