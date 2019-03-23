Rays Score Seven Unanswered, Rout Rabbits
March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville opened up a lead to begin in the first period, but the South Carolina Stingrays caught fire the rest of the way. Seven unanswered goals put them in the lead for good in a 7-2 win over the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
South Carolina struck for four goals in the second period, and three more in the third period. It was the second period where the game turned, thanks in part to two-thirds of a natural hat trick by Cameron Askew, but also due to the fact that they unloaded 25 shots on goal in the middle frame.
The Rays got goals from Mason Mitchell, Stephane Legault, and two goals from Askew, in a shot barrage that turned the reversal in the game.
Askew completed the hat trick in the first 100 seconds of the third period, and South Carolina posted two more goals thanks to Ryker Killins and Grant Besse within 13 seconds to extend the lead to 7-2.
The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to an early lead with two goals from Thomas Ebbing. The first, created by a turnover in the high slot by the Rays at 3:11 of the first. His second, on a 5-on-3 power play, at the front of the net in a largely even first period.
South Carolina outshot Greenville 31-24 in the final two periods of play to take possession advantage.
Greenville continued a strong run on the penalty kill, and killed off all three power play opportunities against them.
The weekend stretch rolls along in Atlanta on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Catch all of the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on the ECHL's streaming video provider, ECHL.TV.
