Steelheads End Road Trip with 4-0 Shutout Win over Rush
March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Tomas Sholl stopped all 20 shots faced for his third shutout of the season as the Idaho Steelheads (39-22-5) take down the Rapid City Rush (27-3-2) with a 4-0 win on Saturday night from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Steelheads finish the road trip with a 4-1-0 record and four-straight wins.
Scoring didn't begin until late in the first period following good possession for stretches by both the Steelheads and the Rush. At 19:21, a Steelheads shot from the blue line led to a scrum at the net, and Elgin Pearce batted in a rebound from the right post to edge the road side ahead, 1-0.
The Steelheads doubled up their advantage early in the second period with the first goal by the netminder not on a rebound. At 3:48, Steelheads defenseman Charlie Dodero led a rush up the left wing and sniped a shot from the left circle, spreading the road lead to 2-0.
In the third period, the Steelheads added two more insurance goals to help seal off the rush. At 7:53, Steelheads forward Will Merchant was fed by forward Robbie Payne in the high slot and fired a shot into the net to triple the lead, 3-0. Steelheads forward Kyle Schempp added to the lead at 12:38 with a power play goal from the left circle on his second shot in the offensive possession, and with the Rush held off the Steelheads sailed to a 4-0 win.
Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (24-11-0) stopped all 20 shots in his third shutout of the season, all of which have come in Rapid City. Rush goaltender Adam Carlson (19-16-5) stopped 23 of 27 shots in the loss.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. to pick up their five-game stretch with the Rush. Tickets are available by calling 208-383-0080 or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM and at 7:00 p.m. on Cable One Channel 72 and ECHL.TV.
