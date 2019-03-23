Cyclones Push Past Komets in Three-In-Three Finale

Ft. Wayne, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (47-11-4-3) earned their 20throad win tonight with a 3-2 victory over the Ft. Wayne Komets on Friday night. Cincinnati received goals from forwards Mike Marnell, Ben Johnson, and Myles Powell, and have now won seven of their last eight games.

After the Komets took a 1-0 lead after the opening period on a power play tally from forward J.C. Campagna , the Cyclones evened up the game while on the power play 5:07 into the second when defenseman Tobie Bisson sent a pass to Marnell in the left circle and he launched in a shot to tie the game, 1-1.

Cincinnati took the lead just under two minutes later while shorthanded when Johnson forced a turnover at the red line, skated in on Komets netminder Eric Levine and scored to put the 'Clones on top, 2-1. The Cyclones added a third midway through the frame in a similar fashion when Powell stole the puck from a defender at the red line and scored following another breakaway to put Cincinnati up, 3-2, after 40 minutes.

The Komets pushed and pulled to within a goal with 15 seconds left in the third while on the power play and with the extra attacker when forward Brady Shaw found the back of the net to cut the Cincinnati lead to 3-2. That was all the offense Ft. Wayne was able to muster as the Cyclones controlled the puck off the ensuing face-off to seal their 3-2 win.

Cincinnati was outshot, 24-22 on the evening, with goaltender Ty Rimmer stopping 22 in the win. The Cyclones wrap up the weekend on Sunday afternoon in Indy against the Fuel. Face-off is set for 3:05pm ET

