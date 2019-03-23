Mingo's Four Point Night Propels Jacksonville Past Norfolk

March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Dajon Mingo scored a goal and added three assists as the Jacksonville Icemen topped the Norfolk Admirals Saturday Night at Scope. Ben Duffy scored the lone goal for Norfolk. With the loss, Norfolk now sits 10 points back of the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division.

Jacksonville jumped out front with a goal from Justin Woods. Dajon Mingo gathered the puck in the right circle. Mingo fed a puck back to the point where Woods beat the glove of Reichenbach to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead at 19:48 of the first period.

Jacksonville extended its lead to two with a goal from Wacey Rabbit. Dajon Mingo skated into the Norfolk zone on the right side. Mingo fed a pass across the ice to Rabbit who slid puck between the legs of Reichenbach to give Jacksonville a 2-0 lead at 15:25 of the second period.

Norfolk cut into the Jacksonville lead with a goal from Ben Duffy. Domenic Alberga played the puck at the center point. Alberga fed the pass into the left circle for Christian Horn. Horn played the puck towards the net which was redirected by Duffy past Angus Redmond to cut the Jacksonville lead to 2-1.

Jacksonville then added two short-handed goals less than thirty seconds apart. Wacey Rabbit received a cross-ice pass from Christophe Lanlancette and one-timed a shot past the glove of Ty Reichenbach to give Jacksonville a 3-1 lead. Only seconds later Cody Fowlie redirected a feed from the corner past the glove of Ty Reichenbach to give Jacksonville a 4-1 lead.

The Icemen would add a late goal from Christophe Lalancette and win by a 5-1 final score. Angus Redmond made 29 saves on 30 shots to get the win for Jacksonville. Ty Reichenbach made 31 saves on 36 shots to take the setback for Norfolk.

