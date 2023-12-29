Third Period Sinks Thunder on Friday Night
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Kansas City broke open a tie game with four third-period goals and skated past Wichita on Friday night, 5-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Nolan Kneen and Aaron Miller provided the offense for the Thunder. Beck Warm stopped 21 shots in the losing effort.
In the first, Kneen opened the scoring at 13:26. He collected a pass near the left faceoff dot and beat Dillon Kelley to make it 1-0.
Less than three minutes later, Marc-Olivier Duquette tied the game as he tallied his second of the season.
Neither team could find the back of the net in the second frame. Wichita outshot the Mavericks, 12-8.
In the third, Nolan Walker broke the tie at 4:50. Cade Borchardt made a nice play off the rush and found him at the right post for a tap-in goal to make it 2-1.
Miller tied it at 5:19 with his fifth of the year. He stole the puck from a Mavericks defenseman, came in on his off-side and beat Kelley over the glove to tie it at two.
Kansas City scored twice in 26 seconds to grab control of the contest. Patrick Curry made it 3-2 at 16:16. Walker found him near the crease and he slid it past Warm for his 14th of the year.
At 16:42, Jacob Hayhurst put home a pass from Max Andreev to make it 4-2.
Wichita pulled Warm in the final minute, but Bobby Hampton found an empty-net and iced the game.
The Thunder didn't have a power play in the contest. The Mavericks were 0-for-2 on the man advantage.
Kneen has goals in back-to-back games. Wahlin has three points over his last two outings. Andy Willis added an assist in his first game since November 26.
Wichita remains at home on Saturday night to host Kansas City.
Saturday night is T-Dog and Friends featuring Princesses and Barbie. Come meet your favorite princesses and Barbie, presented by Happily Ever After Parties. Get our princess four-pack, which includes a tiara, inflatable wand and four tickets for just $85. Click HERE to purchase today.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.
Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.
-Thunder-
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023
- Third Period Sinks Thunder on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Stapley Shines in Utah's 3-2 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Jeri-Leon's Pair Leads Rush to Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Hand Idaho 6-2 Loss - Allen Americans
- Oilers Drop First of Three in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- John Muse Shuts Out The Royals 5-0 - Worcester Railers HC
- Lellig's First Pro Goal Comes in 4-2 Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Five-Game Win Streak Snapped, Drop Series Opener to Railers, 5-0 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Kick Off Road Trip With Victory Against Komets - Norfolk Admirals
- Demetrios Koumontzis Nets First Pro Goal in Loss at Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Salvage a Point - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Outdo Lions 3-2 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Fall in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lewandowski Tallies Three Points, Game-Winner in Overtime Win Over Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil Loaned to San Diego; Laroque Heads up to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Keyser Blanks Thunder with 44 Save Shutout - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Jacob Modry from Newfoundland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Sold out Crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday for Mavericks Annual New Year's - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Returns to Action Tonight vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Equipment Manager Skylar Garver Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Fort Wayne Komets
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Steelheads Head Athletic Trainer Thomas Gillespie Named Athletic Trainer for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Notes: December 29 - Iowa Heartlanders at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Nikita Pavlychev Loaned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mike Higgins to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Karashik Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: December 29 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Weekend Series of 2023 - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Host Final Game of 2023 with New Year's Eve Glow Night with Postgame Fireworks - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades (7:30pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Carry Five-Game Win Streak into Three-Game Home Series with Railers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.