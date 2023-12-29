Oilers Drop First of Three in Utah

December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WEST VALLEY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Friday night.

Neither team scored in the opening 20 minutes, the 15 total shots was the hird-least total of the season

Utah drew first blood via Brendan Stapely 4:04 into the second half of the game. Yaroslav Yevdokimov tied the game 1-1 3:10 later, tipping an Anthony Costantini power-play shot.

Alec Butcher gave the Oilers their lone lead of the night, uncorking a wrister past Will Cranley 1:27 into the third period. The Grizzlies notched back-to-back unanswered goals via Brandon Cutler and Stapely at the 2:36 and 12:05 marks respectively, earning the 3-2 win.

Both teams will square off again tomorrow, Dec. 30 at the Maverik Center at 8:10 p.m. CT

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.