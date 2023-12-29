Oilers Drop First of Three in Utah
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WEST VALLEY, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Friday night.
Neither team scored in the opening 20 minutes, the 15 total shots was the hird-least total of the season
Utah drew first blood via Brendan Stapely 4:04 into the second half of the game. Yaroslav Yevdokimov tied the game 1-1 3:10 later, tipping an Anthony Costantini power-play shot.
Alec Butcher gave the Oilers their lone lead of the night, uncorking a wrister past Will Cranley 1:27 into the third period. The Grizzlies notched back-to-back unanswered goals via Brandon Cutler and Stapely at the 2:36 and 12:05 marks respectively, earning the 3-2 win.
Both teams will square off again tomorrow, Dec. 30 at the Maverik Center at 8:10 p.m. CT
