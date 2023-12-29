Railers Sign Defenseman Mike Higgins to ECHL Contract

December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that defenseman Mike Higgins has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Higgins, 23, re-signs in Worcester after attending the Railers 2023 Training Camp. During the 2022-23 season, Higgins played in 39 games for TUTO Hockey of Mestis in Finland, and 9 games for HC Presov of the Slovakian Hockey League. In 48 games in Europe, the 5'10, 205lb defenseman totaled 21 points (9-12-21) to go with 14 penalty minutes. The Needham, MA native returns to Worcester after playing three years for the College of the Holy Cross. In 81 games with the Crusaders, Higgins totaled 15 points (5- 10-15) and 37 penalty minutes. Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Higgins split time between the United States Hockey League, National Collegiate Development Conference, and North American Hockey League. In 163 juniors games, he notched 55 points (10- 45-55) and 191 penalty minutes.

Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.