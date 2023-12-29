Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Karashik Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to Reading. Additionally, defenseman Adam Karashik has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Millman, 22, has appeared in eight games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman recorded a goal for one point, four penalty minutes and a -5 rating with the Royals across his appearances in the season opening series against the Newfoundland Growlers on October 20-22, two-game series against the Maine Mariners on November 24 and 25, as well as games against the Trois-Rivières Lions on December 8, and Worcester Railers on December 15.

With Lehigh Valley, Millman has recorded four points (4a), four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in nine games. The London, Ontario native was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Karashik, 25, has appeared in eleven games for the Phantoms this season where he recorded two points (2a), twelve penalty minutes and a +1 rating. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native has registered five points (5a), 49 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 42 AHL career games.

The 6'0", 201-pound, right-shot defenseman registered two points (1g-1a) and two penalty minutes in five games with the Royals last season. Karashik scored a shorthanded goal for his first goal of his professional career in his second game as a Royal on October 20, 2023 against the Indy Fuel.

Karashik played four seasons at the University of Connecticut and was Team Captain for the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. Across his NCAA career, Karashik totaled 40 points (6g, 34a) and 125 penalty minutes in 159 games.

