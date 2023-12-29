Ghost Pirates Weekly: December 29

Friday, December 29, at Atlanta Gladiators

Saturday, December 30, at Atlanta Gladiators

Sunday, December 31, vs. Atlanta Gladiators

NHL Affiliate: Nashville Predators

AHL Affiliate: Milwaukee Admirals

Record: 10-16-0-0, 7th in South Division

Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 2-2-0-0

Point Leader: Mitchell Fossier (26)

Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 5-2 on a night filled with milestones, including Anthony Collins' 500th ECHL game and Michael Bullion's 20th career win. Sebastian Vidmar, Matt Boudens, Brent Pedersen, Tanner Vescio, and Pat Guay scored in the victory on December 8.

Stat to Watch: The Gladiators recently broke their nine-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on December 20. However, they are 2-16 in their last 18 games, falling on December 27.

Ghost Pirates Stats of the Week

Simon Pinard is fourth among all ECHL rookies in shooting percentage (21.1 percent).

Savannah has the fourth-highest attendance in the ECHL, with an average attendance of 6.801.

