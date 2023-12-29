Growlers Outdo Lions 3-2 in OT

The Newfoundland Growlers overturned a 2-0 deficit after two periods of play to snag a 3-2 overtime win over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night at the Colisée Vidéotron.

Matthew Boucher opened the scoring midway through the middle frame to give the Lions a 1-0 lead before Cedric Montminy doubled the hosts advantage moments later to put Trois-Rivières up 2-0 going into the 3rd.

Tate Singleton and Zach O'Brien struck 2:13 apart for Newfoundland halfway through the final period to level the game at 2-2 and send things into overtime.

Isaac Johnson played the hero for the Growlers as his powerplay tally 3:14 into overtime was the game winner as Newfoundland completed the comeback for a thrilling 3-2 OT victory.

Quick Hits

Isaac Johnson (1G, 2A) registered his 9th multi-point game of the season.

Luke Cavallin made 30 saves for his sixth straight win.

Newfoundland take on the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night at 8:30pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - I. Johnson

2. TR - M. Boucher

3. TR - J. Vrbetic

