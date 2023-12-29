Stapley Shines in Utah's 3-2 Victory

December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies' Brandon Cutler on game night

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies' Brandon Cutler on game night(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - Brett Stapley had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers in front of a season high crowd of 7,681 at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period as Utah outshot Tulsa 8 to 7. Brett Stapley got the Grizzlies on the board first 14:04 into the second frame with Bryan Yoon and Cole Gallant getting the assists. Tulsa answered with a power play goal 17:14 in as Yaroslav Yevdokimov redirected a shot. The score was tied 1-1 after 2 periods.

Tulsa's Alec Butcher scored a 4 on 4 goal from the left wing 1:27 into the third. Before the following face-off Tulsa's Mike McKee got an unsportsmanlike minor penalty as he tripped Cole Gallant. That gave Utah a 4 on 3 power play and Brandon Cutler took advantage of it as he scored on a wicked one-timer from the right side 2:36 in. Stapley's second goal of the night turned out to be the game winner 12:05 in. Utah held on for the win as their record goes to 9-6 at home this season.

Stapley led all skaters with 7 shots on goal. Kyle Mayhew had 4 shots and 1 assist for the Grizzlies. Utah goaltender Will Cranley saved 25 of 27 in his Maverik Center debut as he picked up his first win for Utah and second overall as a pro. Tulsa goaltender Julian Junca saved 23 of 26.

The Grizzlies have gotten great support from their fans as 22,072 has been the combined attendance at Maverik Center over their last 3 home games.

The series continues on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +1, 7 shots.

2. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 shot.

3. Cole Gallant (Utah) - 2 assists, +2, 1 shot.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.