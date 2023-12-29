Stapley Shines in Utah's 3-2 Victory
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Brett Stapley had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers in front of a season high crowd of 7,681 at Maverik Center.
Neither team scored in the first period as Utah outshot Tulsa 8 to 7. Brett Stapley got the Grizzlies on the board first 14:04 into the second frame with Bryan Yoon and Cole Gallant getting the assists. Tulsa answered with a power play goal 17:14 in as Yaroslav Yevdokimov redirected a shot. The score was tied 1-1 after 2 periods.
Tulsa's Alec Butcher scored a 4 on 4 goal from the left wing 1:27 into the third. Before the following face-off Tulsa's Mike McKee got an unsportsmanlike minor penalty as he tripped Cole Gallant. That gave Utah a 4 on 3 power play and Brandon Cutler took advantage of it as he scored on a wicked one-timer from the right side 2:36 in. Stapley's second goal of the night turned out to be the game winner 12:05 in. Utah held on for the win as their record goes to 9-6 at home this season.
Stapley led all skaters with 7 shots on goal. Kyle Mayhew had 4 shots and 1 assist for the Grizzlies. Utah goaltender Will Cranley saved 25 of 27 in his Maverik Center debut as he picked up his first win for Utah and second overall as a pro. Tulsa goaltender Julian Junca saved 23 of 26.
The Grizzlies have gotten great support from their fans as 22,072 has been the combined attendance at Maverik Center over their last 3 home games.
The series continues on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +1, 7 shots.
2. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 shot.
3. Cole Gallant (Utah) - 2 assists, +2, 1 shot.
Images from this story
|
Utah Grizzlies' Brandon Cutler on game night
