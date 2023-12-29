Sold out Crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday for Mavericks Annual New Year's
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - A capacity crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena awaits the 20-7-1 Kansas City Mavericks on New Year's Eve as they take on the division-rival Wichita Thunder on Sunday night at 7:05 PM.
More than 5,800 fans will pack Cable Dahmer Arena to watch the hottest team in the ECHL. Following the game, Mavericks players will hit the ice again for a postgame skate with the fans.
The Mavericks have won eight-straight New Year's Eve games dating back to 2014.
Kansas City currently sits at 20-7-1, the second-highest win total in the ECHL this season with a roster loaded with future stars.
WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055
WHEN: Sunday, December 31, 7 PM.
Come to Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday night after covering any afternoon events in the city. A raucous atmosphere and one of the best hockey teams in Kansas City's history awaits everyone!
