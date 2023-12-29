Swamp Rabbits Host Final Game of 2023 with New Year's Eve Glow Night with Postgame Fireworks

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits host the team's final home game of 2023 with New Year's Eve Glow Night presented by Arthrex, featuring postgame fireworks on ice presented by Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet, on Sunday, December 31.

WHAT: The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will wear special glow-in-the-dark jerseys during their final game of 2023, as they host the Florida Everblades in a South Division rivalry meeting. Fans in attendance receive a free glow stick giveaway upon entry. Following the game, fans will be entertained with postgame fireworks on the ice, celebrating the end of 2023.

WHEN: Sunday, December 31, 2023

6:00 p.m. - Doors open: 5:00 p.m.

Please note: This game starts at 6 p.m rather than the regular 3 p.m start time for Sunday games

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 650 North Academy Street, Greenville, SC 29601

WHO: Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Florida Everblades, Swamp Rabbits fans.

