Nikita Pavlychev Loaned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario Reign
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today the following transaction presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving:
Forward Nikita Pavlychev has been loaned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign (AHL)
Pavlychev, 26, returns to Greenville after his most recent recall to the AHL on December 19. With the Swamp Rabbits this season, Pavlychev ranks second on the team in scoring with 19 points (7g, 12a) despite appearing in just 15 of the team's 29 games.
In 89 games for the the Swamp Rabbits, the Yaroslavl, Russia native has amassed 97 points (46g, 51a) over the last three season.
Pavlychev began this season with the Reign, skating in a pair of games and posting an assist. In 37 AHL games, 29 of which have been in an Ontario sweater, Pavlychev has totaled three goals and seven assists.
Pavlychev joins the Swamp Rabbits in Estero, Florida for tonight's South Division meeting with the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. The game can be viewed via FloHockey and listened to on Mixlr. Pregame coverage begins at 7:15 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Nikita Pavlychev
