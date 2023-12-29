Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades (7:30pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-9-0-0) vs. Florida Everblades (12-9-4-0)

December 29, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET | Regular Season Game #30 | Hertz Arena

Referees: Brendan Schreider (12), Trevor Wohlford (38)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Billy Gubelman (77)

TONIGHT'S STORYLINES

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1st South, 1st East) look to remain atop the Eastern Conference standing with a bounce-back win over the Florida Everblades (5th South, 9th East) before the three-game series shifts to Greenville on Sunday.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 7:15PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (2-2-0-0) Home:(2-1-0-0) Away: (0-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

December 28, 2023 - Greenville 4 at Florida 6

Next Meeting:

December 31, 2023 Greenville vs Florida

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (3-1-2-0)

All-Time Record:

(57-57-20)

QUICK BITS

SOUPER SCORER

Carter Souch netted a pair of goals on Thursday, Dec. 28, against the Florida Everblades to re-establish himself as a dominant offensive force for the Swamp Rabbits. After an eleven-game goal drought, the forward revived the momentum he displayed earlier this season. Unassisted, Souch found the back of the net at the 1:40 mark of the second period to tie the score at 1-1. Then, at 14:06 of the third, he struck again to shrink the Rabbits' deficit to just one goal. The goals pushed him to 24 points (11G, 13A) in 29 games this season, solidifying his spot as Greenville's leading goal scorer.

EBS IS FLOWING

Much like the number on the back of his jersey, Tanner Eberle tallied his seventh goal of the season on Thursday, Dec. 28. Without assistance, Eberle pushed the puck into Florida's net at 3:43 of the middle frame to bring Greenville within two goals. The goal marked his fourth in as many games; with five points in his last four appearances, Eberle extended his highest-scoring stretch of the 2023-24 campaign. He now has 14 points (7G, 7A) in 21 games.

TWO FOR BIG LOU

Mark Louis found the back of the net for the first time this season, tallying his second point during Greenville's matchup with the Florida Everblades on Dec. 28. Louis's goal came just 37 seconds after Souch's first and gave the Rabbits a 2-1 lead. It was also his first as a Swamp Rabbit; after spending the last seven seasons overseas with the Cardiff Devils, Louis signed his ECHL contract with Greenville in September, reconnecting with Head Coach Andrew Lord for the first time since the defenseman played for him in 2018.

