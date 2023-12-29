Royals Carry Five-Game Win Streak into Three-Game Home Series with Railers

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series against the Worcester Railers on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena.

The series opener is the Royals' Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care and Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing! The game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and in-game elements catering to audiences with hearing impairments, including an interpreter and subtitles on the videoboard for the in-game entertainment.

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $64 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading returns home on a season high five-game win streak following their three-game series sweep over the Norfolk Admirals. Reading defeated Norfolk in overtime on Wednesday, 5-4, before taking Friday (4-1 W) and Saturday's (3-2 W) in regulation. The Royals outscored the Admirals 12-7 and went 2/10 on the power play, 9/11 on the penalty kill.

Reading hoists a 10-12-1-1 record overall and improved their road record to 4-8-1. Forwards Matt Brown (2g-1a), Joe Nardi (1g-2a), Brendan Hoffmann (1g-2a), Brayden Guy (2g-1a), Tyson Fawcett (3a) and defenseman Will Zmolek (1g-2a) led the Royals with three points each in the series.

Brown and Nardi lead the Royals with 22 points each while forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (11). Forward Shane Sellar has six goals in his last four games.

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester (11-11-2-2) enters Friday with 26 points through 26 games. Forward Ashton Calder leads the Railers in points (25) and goals (13). Defenseman Trevor Cosgrove leads the team in assists (14).

The Railers have won three-straight games but dropped their previous two road contests, including their lost to Reading on Friday, December 15, 5-2. Worcester stands ahead of Reading for fifth place in the North Division by four points entering Friday's series opener.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 vs. Worcester

Help us ring in the New Year with a PJ party at the rink!

Balloon drop

New Years Eve specialty jersey

Post-game jersey auction*

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

