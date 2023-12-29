Steelheads Head Athletic Trainer Thomas Gillespie Named Athletic Trainer for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The ECHL announced today that Thomas Gillespie has been named the Athletic Trainer for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by GulfStream, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.
Gillespie is in his 10th season with Idaho, is employed through the St. Luke's Health System as the Steelheads head athletic trainer. He previously worked as the Rehabilitation Coordinator at a chiropractic clinic in Tampa, Florida before joining the Steelheads in 2013. A Georgia native, Gillespie received his Bachelor's Degree in Athletic Training from Appalachian State University in 2005 and his Master's Degree in Clinical Exercise Physiology from UNC-Charlotte in 2007.
He will join Steelheads Head Coach, Everett Shen, at the All-Star Classic who was named Coach for the game earlier this week.
In this year's All-Star event, the host Savannah Ghost Pirates will take on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League, as well as feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player's team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.
Idaho begins a three-in-three weekend tonight in Allen against the Americans for a 6:10 p.m. (MT) face-off.
