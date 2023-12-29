Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that defenseman Chris Jandric has been reassigned to Jacksonville by Rochester. In addition, forward Olivier Nadeau has been assigned to the Icemen by Buffalo (NHL) from Rochester (AHL).

Jandric, 25, has logged two assists in six games with the Icemen this season and made seven appearances during his recent call-up with Rochester. Th 5-11, 180-pound rookie defenseman made one appearance with the Americans last spring, recording an assist. Prior to his debut with Rochester, Jandric concluded his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, collecting 85 points (13g, 72a).

Nadeau, 20, joins the Icemen after registering a goal in five appearances with Rochester this season. The 6-2, 200-pound rookie forward concluded a productive junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) totaling 192 points (85g, 107a) in 191 games split in stints with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019-2023. Nadeau won a QMJHL Championship with Gatineau in 2022. The Lac-Etchemin, Quebec resident was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth-round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

