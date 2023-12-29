Royals Five-Game Win Streak Snapped, Drop Series Opener to Railers, 5-0
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (10-13-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Worcester Railers (12-11-2-2), 5-0, on Friday, December 29th at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (7-6-0-1) suffered the loss in goal with 22 saves on 27 shots faced. John Muse (1-0-0-0) earned a 28 save shutout in his season debut and first start for the Railers.
Ryan Verrier opened the game at 8:35 with a tap in goal past Maier. Ashton Calder and Zach White earned the helpers on Verrier's first goal of his professional career. At 11:55, Riley Piercey deposited a top-shelf goal to extend Worcester's lead to two in the first period, 2-0. Blade Jenkins and Connor Welsh earned the assists on Piercey's second goal of the season.
6:14 into the second period, Zach White dangled a forehand shot around Maier to improve Worcester's lead, 3-0. White's fifth goal of the season was also his 100th ECHL career point. Joey Cipollone earned the lone assist on White's goal.
On their second of two power plays in the game, Connor Welsh delivered a one-timer from the right faceoff circle past Maier at the 12:25 of the middle frame. Anthony Repaci and Jenkins earned the helpers on the power play tally. Repaci and Jenkins connected again three minutes later on a 3-on-1 rush that was led by Jenkins and capped off by Repaci's tap in a goal.
The Royals had their best chance to score during the third period on back-to-back shots from Mason Millman. Muse turned aside the first shot faced with his blocker and Millman's second shot rang off of the post. Muse saved all 11 shots in the third period to capture his 19th professional career shutout and seal the first shutout victory of the season for Worcester. This was the second shutout suffered this season by the Royals. Their previous shutout loss came on December 8, 2023 against Trois-Rivières, 1-0.
The Royals host the Railers in a second of three-game series on Saturday, December 30th at 7:00 pm for a Team USA night. To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.
