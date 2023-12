ECHL Transactions - December 29

December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 29, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Weiland Parrish, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Devon Becker, D from Adirondack

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Wheeler, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Allen:

Add Leevi Merilainen, G activated from reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Mitch Fossier, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve

Delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Darien Kielb, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Carl Berglund, F activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Hunter, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Wedman, F loaned to Cleveland

Greenville:

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ross MacDougall, D activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor Fedorek, D traded to Norfolk

Jacksonville:

Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Rochester

Add Olivier Nadeau, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Delete Logan Cockerill, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/23)

Delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Maine:

Add Jayson Dobay, D activated from reserve

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D traded to Greenville

Norfolk:

Add Justin Young, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Kenton Helgesen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Riley Ginnell, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Adam Karashik, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Delete Nicolas Ouellet, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/10)

Utah:

Add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve

Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Andy Willis, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Michal Stinil, F loaned to San Diego

Worcester:

Add Michael Higgins, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kaden Fulcher, G added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.