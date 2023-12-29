Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that defenseman Chris Jandric has been reassigned to Jacksonville by Rochester. In addition, forward Olivier Nadeau has been assigned to the Icemen by Buffalo (NHL) from Rochester (AHL).
Jandric, 25, has logged two assists in six games with the Icemen this season and made seven appearances during his recent call-up with Rochester. Th 5-11, 180-pound rookie defenseman made one appearance with the Americans last spring, recording an assist. Prior to his debut with Rochester, Jandric concluded his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, collecting 85 points (13g, 72a).
Nadeau, 20, joins the Icemen after registering a goal in five appearances with Rochester this season. The 6-2, 200-pound rookie forward concluded a productive junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) totaling 192 points (85g, 107a) in 191 games split in stints with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019-2023. Nadeau won a QMJHL Championship with Gatineau in 2022. The Lac-Etchemin, Quebec resident was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth-round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
The Icemen continue their road trip tonight against the Indy Fuel at7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast on mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV
Icemen ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Keyser Blanks Thunder with 44 Save Shutout - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Jacob Modry from Newfoundland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Sold out Crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday for Mavericks Annual New Year's - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Returns to Action Tonight vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Equipment Manager Skylar Garver Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Fort Wayne Komets
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Steelheads Head Athletic Trainer Thomas Gillespie Named Athletic Trainer for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Notes: December 29 - Iowa Heartlanders at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Nikita Pavlychev Loaned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mike Higgins to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Karashik Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: December 29 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Weekend Series of 2023 - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Host Final Game of 2023 with New Year's Eve Glow Night with Postgame Fireworks - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades (7:30pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Carry Five-Game Win Streak into Three-Game Home Series with Railers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL
- Icemen Rally to Earn a Point against Stingrays
- Icemen Power Past Everblades with Stellar Special Teams Play
- Icemen's Christopher Brown Named ECHL Player of the Week