Lions Salvage a Point
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The second and final game of the two-game series between the Lions and the Newfoundland Growlers took place Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron. Going into the game the Lions sported a perfect record against the Growlers, having defeated the Newfoundlanders four times so far this season. Starting in goal for the Lions was Joe Vrbetic while Newfoundland countered with Luke Cavallin, who has recorded nine wins and five defeats (two of which were in overtime).
The first period was scoreless, and no penalties were assessed either. The Growlers had the edge in shots on goal however, with 12 shots directed at Vrbetic versus the 9 the Lions aimed at Cavallin.
The Lions' Matthew Boucher finally broke the scoreless deadlock in the second period. Boucher - fresh off a few weeks stint with the AHL's Belleville Senators - was a welcome addition to Trois-Rivières' line-up. A few minutes later, at the 12:54 mark, Lions captain Cedric Montminy extended Trois-Rivières' lead to 2-0. Both goals were set up by Miguël Tourigny and Maxim Trépanier.
The Growlers didn't quit and scored two goals of their own in the third period: The first coming from Tate Singleton at 8:08, and the second notched by assistant captain Zach O'Brien. That meant the teams were headed to overtime.
The Lions had several scoring chances in the overtime period, but at the 2:35 mark goaltender Vrbetic was called for tripping, and the Growlers capitalized when Isaac Johnson scored on the power play at 3:14. Final score: Growlers 3 - Lions 2 in overtime.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023
- Royals Five-Game Win Streak Snapped, Drop Series Opener to Railers, 5-0 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Kick Off Road Trip With Victory Against Komets - Norfolk Admirals
- Demetrios Koumontzis Nets First Pro Goal in Loss at Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Salvage a Point - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Outdo Lions 3-2 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Fall in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lewandowski Tallies Three Points, Game-Winner in Overtime Win Over Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil Loaned to San Diego; Laroque Heads up to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Keyser Blanks Thunder with 44 Save Shutout - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Jacob Modry from Newfoundland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Sold out Crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday for Mavericks Annual New Year's - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Returns to Action Tonight vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Equipment Manager Skylar Garver Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Fort Wayne Komets
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Steelheads Head Athletic Trainer Thomas Gillespie Named Athletic Trainer for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Notes: December 29 - Iowa Heartlanders at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Nikita Pavlychev Loaned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mike Higgins to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Karashik Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: December 29 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Weekend Series of 2023 - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Host Final Game of 2023 with New Year's Eve Glow Night with Postgame Fireworks - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades (7:30pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Carry Five-Game Win Streak into Three-Game Home Series with Railers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Salvage a Point
- A Post-Holiday Victory That Feels Oh So Good
- Lions Suffer Seventh Straight Loss
- A Heartbreaking Loss for the Lions
- Victory Slips Through the Lions' Fingers