Americans Hand Idaho 6-2 Loss

Allen Americans' Easton Brodzinski versus Idaho Steelheads' Patrick Kudla and David Tendeck

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators handed Idaho their worst loss of the season with a 6-2 win on Friday night at CUTX Event Center.

"I'm proud of our team and how well we played tonight," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "That is a really good team across the hall. "We can celebrate this one for a little bit, but then it's time to get right back to work tomorrow."

The Steelheads scored the first goal of the game 6:17 into the opening period to take a 1-0 lead, but it was all Allen from that point on. The Americans scored six unanswered goals on their way to their third straight home victory and third in a row overall.

Hank Crone (7), Kris Myllari (7), a pair from Easton Brodzinski (8,9), Solag Bakich (4), and Colin Jacobs (1), led the way for the Americans.

Both teams went 1-for-2 on the power play. Hank Crone scored for Allen with the man advantage.

Leevi Merilainen was sharp in net stopping 41 shots to improve to 2-0 against the Steelheads this season.

Solag Bakich and Bennett MacArthur led the Americans in shots on net with four each. Gavin Gould, Easton Brodzinski, and Ryan Gagnon all finished the game a +3.

"We came out flying tonight," said Americans forward Gavin Gould. "This was a complete team win. Easton (Brodzinski) has been playing some great hockey of late. Not only did he score the game winner tonight, but he had the insurance goal as well."

The Americans and Steelheads play Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday night at 7:10 PM on Texas Rangers Night in Allen. The World Series Trophy will be in the house. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!

Three Stars:

1. ALN - L. Merilainen

2. ALN - E. Brodzinski

3. ALN - G. Gould

