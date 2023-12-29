Americans Hand Idaho 6-2 Loss
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans' Easton Brodzinski versus Idaho Steelheads' Patrick Kudla and David Tendeck
(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators handed Idaho their worst loss of the season with a 6-2 win on Friday night at CUTX Event Center.
"I'm proud of our team and how well we played tonight," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "That is a really good team across the hall. "We can celebrate this one for a little bit, but then it's time to get right back to work tomorrow."
The Steelheads scored the first goal of the game 6:17 into the opening period to take a 1-0 lead, but it was all Allen from that point on. The Americans scored six unanswered goals on their way to their third straight home victory and third in a row overall.
Hank Crone (7), Kris Myllari (7), a pair from Easton Brodzinski (8,9), Solag Bakich (4), and Colin Jacobs (1), led the way for the Americans.
Both teams went 1-for-2 on the power play. Hank Crone scored for Allen with the man advantage.
Leevi Merilainen was sharp in net stopping 41 shots to improve to 2-0 against the Steelheads this season.
Solag Bakich and Bennett MacArthur led the Americans in shots on net with four each. Gavin Gould, Easton Brodzinski, and Ryan Gagnon all finished the game a +3.
"We came out flying tonight," said Americans forward Gavin Gould. "This was a complete team win. Easton (Brodzinski) has been playing some great hockey of late. Not only did he score the game winner tonight, but he had the insurance goal as well."
The Americans and Steelheads play Game 2 of their three-game series on Saturday night at 7:10 PM on Texas Rangers Night in Allen. The World Series Trophy will be in the house. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!
Three Stars:
1. ALN - L. Merilainen
2. ALN - E. Brodzinski
3. ALN - G. Gould
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Easton Brodzinski versus Idaho Steelheads' Patrick Kudla and David Tendeck
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023
- Third Period Sinks Thunder on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Stapley Shines in Utah's 3-2 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Jeri-Leon's Pair Leads Rush to Victory - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Hand Idaho 6-2 Loss - Allen Americans
- Oilers Drop First of Three in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- John Muse Shuts Out The Royals 5-0 - Worcester Railers HC
- Lellig's First Pro Goal Comes in 4-2 Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Five-Game Win Streak Snapped, Drop Series Opener to Railers, 5-0 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Kick Off Road Trip With Victory Against Komets - Norfolk Admirals
- Demetrios Koumontzis Nets First Pro Goal in Loss at Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Salvage a Point - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Outdo Lions 3-2 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Fall in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lewandowski Tallies Three Points, Game-Winner in Overtime Win Over Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil Loaned to San Diego; Laroque Heads up to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Keyser Blanks Thunder with 44 Save Shutout - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Jacob Modry from Newfoundland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Sold out Crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday for Mavericks Annual New Year's - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Returns to Action Tonight vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Equipment Manager Skylar Garver Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Fort Wayne Komets
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Steelheads Head Athletic Trainer Thomas Gillespie Named Athletic Trainer for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Notes: December 29 - Iowa Heartlanders at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Nikita Pavlychev Loaned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mike Higgins to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Karashik Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: December 29 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Weekend Series of 2023 - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Host Final Game of 2023 with New Year's Eve Glow Night with Postgame Fireworks - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades (7:30pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Carry Five-Game Win Streak into Three-Game Home Series with Railers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.