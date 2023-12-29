Demetrios Koumontzis Nets First Pro Goal in Loss at Allen

ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads (21-6-0-1, 43pts) fell to the Allen Americans (10-16-1-0, 23pts) by a final score of 6-2 Friday night in front of 3,027 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Idaho and Allen will square off tomorrow night at 6:10 p.m. (MT) from Allen.

Francesco Arcuri (7th) gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead 6:17 into the game with a power-play goal on assists from Matt Register and A.J. White. White from the right-wing half wall fed Arcuri at the left point where he slid the puck to Register at the center point. Register quickly dished it back to Arcuri at the top of the right circle where he blasted a one-timer upstairs. At 14:10 Hank Crone (7th) would tie the score at 1-1 with a power-play goal of his own. Shots were 9-8 Allen after the stanza with the score even at 1-1.

Allen scored three times in the second period to secure a 4-1 lead heading into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play. Kris Myllari made it 2-1 at 9:36 and then Easton Brodzinski got his first of the period 61 seconds later. With 37 seconds left in the stanza Brodzinski would get his second of the night making it 4-1. Shots were 17-1 in the period.

Solag Bakich made it 5-1 at 11:33 and then Colin Jacobs increased it to 6-1 just 55 seconds later. With 5:55 left in regulation Demetrious Koumontzis (1st) fired a shot from the high slot over the glove of Leevi Merilainen with 5:55 to play for his first professional goal.

David Tendeck made 24 saves on 30 shots in 52:28 and Marco Constantini made three saves on three shots in 7:32 of relief while Leevi Merilainen made 41 saves on 43 shots in the win.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Leevi Merilainen (ALN)

2) Easton Brodzisnki (ALN)

3) Gavin Gould (ALN)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 1-for-2 power-play while Allen was 1-for-2.

- Idaho outshot Allen 43-33.

- Idaho is 32-18-5 all-time vs. Allen and 11-11-2 in Allen, TX. The Steelheads are 4-2 against the Americans this season, 0-1 in Allen.

- Jade Miller (IR), Bryan Thomson (DNP), Ben Zloty (SICK), and Cody Haiskanen (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Matt Register tallied his 346th career ECHL assist tying Tom Nemeth for second all-time amongst ECHL defensemen.

- Willie Knierim, Jack Becker, and A.J. White each recorded an assist.

- Mark Rassell led all skaters with seven shots on goal.

