K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Fall in OT

December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-14-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, answered the bell on multiple occasions but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to the Toledo Walleye (18-4-1-3) at Wings Event Center on Friday.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (10-10-1-0) stepped up, making 38 hard-earned saves to keep his team in the game and secure the point for Kalamazoo.

Toledo opened the scoring at the 14:09 mark of the first period.

Derek Daschke (5) tied the game at one at the 10:01 mark of the second by deflecting the puck off the goaltender's mask with a quick release shot from the right circle. Collin Adams (6) moved the puck to Daschke with a smooth drop pass while David Keefer (13) picked up the secondary assist.

The Walleye regained the lead at the 15:11 mark of the third.

Josh Passolt (11) tied it back up just 41 seconds later by deflecting a Daschke (7) shot in from the left circle. Connor Walters (5) also assisted the goal.

Toledo scored the game-winner on the power play 2:45 into overtime.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 41-17.

The K-Wings have now picked up points in four of five meetings with the Walleye this season (3-1-1-0).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.