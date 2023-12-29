K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Fall in OT
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-14-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, answered the bell on multiple occasions but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to the Toledo Walleye (18-4-1-3) at Wings Event Center on Friday.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (10-10-1-0) stepped up, making 38 hard-earned saves to keep his team in the game and secure the point for Kalamazoo.
Toledo opened the scoring at the 14:09 mark of the first period.
Derek Daschke (5) tied the game at one at the 10:01 mark of the second by deflecting the puck off the goaltender's mask with a quick release shot from the right circle. Collin Adams (6) moved the puck to Daschke with a smooth drop pass while David Keefer (13) picked up the secondary assist.
The Walleye regained the lead at the 15:11 mark of the third.
Josh Passolt (11) tied it back up just 41 seconds later by deflecting a Daschke (7) shot in from the left circle. Connor Walters (5) also assisted the goal.
Toledo scored the game-winner on the power play 2:45 into overtime.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Toledo took the final shot total, 41-17.
The K-Wings have now picked up points in four of five meetings with the Walleye this season (3-1-1-0).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023
- Royals Five-Game Win Streak Snapped, Drop Series Opener to Railers, 5-0 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Kick Off Road Trip With Victory Against Komets - Norfolk Admirals
- Demetrios Koumontzis Nets First Pro Goal in Loss at Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Lions Salvage a Point - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Growlers Outdo Lions 3-2 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- K-Wings Push Walleye to Brink, Fall in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lewandowski Tallies Three Points, Game-Winner in Overtime Win Over Wings - Toledo Walleye
- Stinil Loaned to San Diego; Laroque Heads up to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 29 - ECHL
- Keyser Blanks Thunder with 44 Save Shutout - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Jacob Modry from Newfoundland - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Sold out Crowd at Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday for Mavericks Annual New Year's - Kansas City Mavericks
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Thunder Returns to Action Tonight vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Komets Equipment Manager Skylar Garver Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Fort Wayne Komets
- Athletic Trainer, Equipment Manager Named for Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Steelheads Head Athletic Trainer Thomas Gillespie Named Athletic Trainer for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Notes: December 29 - Iowa Heartlanders at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Nikita Pavlychev Loaned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Sign Defenseman Mike Higgins to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Receive Chris Jandric & Olivier Nadeau from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Millman Reassigned to Reading by Philadelphia, Karashik Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: December 29 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: Last Weekend Series of 2023 - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Host Final Game of 2023 with New Year's Eve Glow Night with Postgame Fireworks - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades (7:30pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Carry Five-Game Win Streak into Three-Game Home Series with Railers - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.