ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that South Carolina's Garet Hunt has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #371, South Carolina at Orlando, on Dec. 28.
Hunt is fined and suspended for his actions at 12:22 of the second period.
Hunt will miss South Carolina's games vs. Orlando (Dec. 30), at Greenville (Jan. 5) and vs. Atlanta (Jan. 6).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
