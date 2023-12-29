ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that South Carolina's Garet Hunt has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #371, South Carolina at Orlando, on Dec. 28.

Hunt is fined and suspended for his actions at 12:22 of the second period.

Hunt will miss South Carolina's games vs. Orlando (Dec. 30), at Greenville (Jan. 5) and vs. Atlanta (Jan. 6).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.