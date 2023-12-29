Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 7:10 PM CST

December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak (left) and Idaho Steelheads defenseman Matt Register

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak (left) and Idaho Steelheads defenseman Matt Register(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Idaho Steelheads tonight in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans won in Idaho 5-2 on opening night. Game time is 7:10 PM

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 12/30/23 vs. Idaho, 7:10 PM CST

Series Win: The Americans won two of three games from the Rapid City Rush last week taking their first home series of the season. The Americans won by scores of 7-2 (Friday), and 3-2 (Saturday). It was also the first time all year the team won back-to-back home games. Blake Murray was the hero last Saturday night scoring two times including the game winner late in the third period. Kris Myllari had the other Americans goal. Leevi Merilainen won his fourth game of the season stopping 41 shots and improving to 4-4-0 this season.

Murray honored for big week: Americans forward Blake Murray was named the Inglasco, ECHL Player of the Week on Tuesday. Murray had seven points in three games against Rapid City last week. (4 goals and 3 assists) Two of his four goals were game winners for Allen. He also had two power play goals. The Americans top-line center was assigned to the Americans from the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes in early December. He was drafted by Carolina in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Head-to-Head with Idaho: The Americans are 1-4-0 against Idaho this season. The Americans only victory came on opening night in Boise with a 5-2 win at Idaho Central Arena. Donovan Sebrango, Philippe Daoust (2), Brandon Puricelli, and Matt Marcinew scored the goals in the opening night win. Leevi Merilainen stopped 43 of 45 Steelheads shots to get the victory. This will be the first and only time Idaho will visit Allen this season.

MVP on a roll: Last season's ECHL Most Valuable Player Hank Crone, is streaking in the right direction. Crone enters tonight's game with an eight-game point streak. The longest streak by an Americans player this season. During the streak he has three goals and 12 assists.

Local Player signed by the Americans: Former Buffalo Sabres draft pick Colin Jacobs, who grew up in Coppell, Texas, has been signed to a contract by the Americans. The former fourth round draft pick in 2011, last played in North America in the 2019-2020 season.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Home: 3-7-0

Away: 7-9-1

Overall: 10-16-1

Last 10: 4-6-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Colby McAuley

Assists: (20) Hank Crone

Points: (27) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+7) Blake Murray

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Idaho Steelheads:

Home: 11-3-0-1

Away: 10-2-0-0

Overall: 21-5-0-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (20) Mark Rassell

Assists: (22) Ty Pelton-Byce

Points: (38) Wade Murphy

+/-: (+23) Ty Pelton-Byce

PIM's (37) Wade Murphy

SEASON AND GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2023-2024. Call 972-912-1000

AMERICANS WEAR ONLINE!

Buy your Allen Americans wear online TODAY

About the Allen Americans

The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club is a member of the ECHL, the world's top Double-A hockey league, and is the affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Ottawa Senators

Founded in 2009, Championship Hockey is the backbone of the franchise, with the Americans having captured back-to-back ECHL Kelly Cup Championships in 2014-15 & 2015-16 and two Central Hockey League President's Cups in 2012-13 & 2013-14.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.