Stinil Loaned to San Diego; Laroque Heads up to Barracuda

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Micha Stinil (mih-KELL STIN-el) has been loaned to the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls.

Additionally, defenseman Gannon Laroque has been reassigned by the Sharks to the Barracuda.

Stinil, 23, is in his third year as a pro. The Decin, Czech Republic native led the Thunder last season in goals (31), assists (48) and points (79). In 26 games this season, he has recorded 26 points (11g, 15a) and has points in five-straight contests.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil played one full season at American International College. In 2020-21, he had seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games and helped AIC to the Atlantic Hockey Association Regular Season Title. He also helped win the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy for winning the AHA Hockey Championship Tournament.

