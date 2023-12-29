Swamp Rabbits Acquire Defenseman Jacob Modry from Newfoundland

December 29, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced today the following transaction presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving:

Defenseman Jacob Modry has been acquired from the Newfoundland Growlers in exchange for cash considerations.

Modry, 24, joins the Swamp Rabbits after appearing in 20 games for the Growlers to begin his rookie campaign, recording a pair of goals and a pair of assists over that span.

This offseason, Modry earned an invite to the LA Kings' development camp and main camp, appearing for the Kings during the NHL Rookie Faceoff tournament in September. He later attended camp with the Ontario Reign before signing with Newfoundland.

Prior to this season, the 6'6", 216-pound defenseman appeared in three games for the Savannah Ghost Pirates at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Prior to turning professional, Modry spent a pair of seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA DIII), where he led the team's defensive scorers in both seasons, combining for 41 points (8g, 33a) in 54 games.

Before arriving in Plattsburgh, Modry played a pair of seasons at Merrimack College (NCAA DI), appearing in 36 games.

A native of El Segundo, California, Modry is the son of NHL veteran Jaroslav Modry, who played 13 seasons and 725 games in the NHL, 454 of which came in an Kings sweater.

The Swamp Rabbits remain in Estero, Florida for tonight's South Division meeting with the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. The game can be viewed via FloHockey and listened to on Mixlr. Pregame coverage begins at 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.