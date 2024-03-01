Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis to Professional Tryout
March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club has signed defenseman Michael Prapavessis to a professional tryout.
Prapavessis, 28, joins the Stars after compiling nine assists in 30 games this season for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. Prior to signing in Toledo, the sixth-year pro played the 2022-23 season over in Europe, primarily with EHC Freiburg in Germany where he had 20 points (4-16 ) in 30 games.
The Mississauga, Ontario native spent the 2021-22 season with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, where he posted 33 points (5-28=33) in 39 games. He also played three games on a PTO with the AHL's Ontario Reign. Prapavessis has eight points (2-6=8) in 55 career AHL games Cleveland and Ontario, and he's totaled 59 points (6-53=59) in 136 ECHL games for Jacksonville, Orlando, Utah, Wheeling, Idaho and Toledo.
Texas travels to face the Manitoba Moose at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Catch the action on AHL TV.
