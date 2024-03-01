Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m.

COACHELLA VALLEY (31-13-7, 69pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (27-17-4, 58pts), 7 p.m.

Winners of four straight, the Condors welcome in the division leaders

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors have won four straight and welcome in the division leaders for a Friday night tilt.

LOOKING BACK

It was the largest win of the season for the Condors who bested Tucson, 7-2, on Wednesday. Raphael Lavoie (3g-1a) and Seth Griffith (1g-3a) combined for eight points. Jack Campbell stopped a season-high 39 shots for his 12th win of the year.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 23-3-1 (.870) when scoring at least three goals this season.

JUMP IN FRONT

Bakersfield is 17-4-2 (.783) when scoring the first goal of the game. They have scored first in each of their last three wins.

MAKE IT A BAKER'S DOZEN

Olivier Rodrigue won his 13th game of the season on Saturday, one off his career high. His .920 save percentage is t-6th in the AHL. He is expected to start tonight.

HOT STICK

Lavoie notched his second professional hat trick on Wednesday. His +5 matched Joey LaLeggia and Josh Currie in the 2015-16 season as the highest for a Condors AHL player. He has seven points (5g-2a) in his last four games.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Three points separate 3rd-place Tucson and 7th-place Bakersfield with the Condors holding two games in hand. Bakersfield sits two points out of fourth (Calgary, 60pts) with two games in hand on the Wranglers. The Condors .568 strength of schedule is the highest for all teams in playoff positioning. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

DOUBLING UP

Alex Peters has two assists in each of his last two games. He has 15 points (4g-11a) in 32 games this season and is tied for the team lead at +11.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH

The Condors closed February at 8-4-0, their third consecutive winning month and fourth in five. Since November 21, the team is 23-11-4 (.658).

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 26-4-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play.

RECORD SETTER

Jayden Grubbe picked up 29 penalty minutes on Wednesday and his first career pro fighting major. The 29 PIMs were the most by an AHL Condor in a single game.

THE SERIES WITH THE FIREBIRDS

Bakersfield has not seen Coachella Valley since December 23 when they won 2-1 in overtime on the road. Three of the five games have been decided by a goal and Bakersfield is 6-6-1 all-time against the Firebirds.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Since the loss to the Condors, Coachella Valley has points in 22 of 26 games (17-4-5) and sit atop the Pacific Division. Kole Lind and Max McCormick are 10th and 11th in the AHL scoring race and goaltender Chris Driedger is sixth in goals-against average. The Firebirds have points in four straight (3-0-1).

UP NEXT

The Condors are home tomorrow for First Responders Night against Abbotsford at 7 p.m.

