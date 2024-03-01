Checkers See Streak Snapped in Scranton

The Checkers' seven-game point streak came to a close Saturday night with a tough 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Penguins.

Wilmer Skoog opened the scoring with a one-time rip off a cross-ice feed from Mackie Samoskevich, but that would be Charlotte's only breakthrough of the night.

Vinnie Hinostroza struck twice for the home side in the middle frame and that would be plenty to kick start the Penguins. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton added another in the third to push things further out of reach for Charlotte, then a late empty netter sealed the Checkers' fate.

The penalty-filled contest saw the Checkers go goalless on four man advantages, while the Penguins converted twice on six opportunities.

NOTES

Tonight snapped a seven-game point streak for the Checkers ... Only four players in the AHL have scored more goals than Skoog since Jan. 7 ... Skoog has points in back-to-back games ... The Checkers are 3-4-0-0 against the Penguins this season ... Samoskevich has assists in back-to-back games ... Evan Cormier matched a season-high with 32 saves ... Brendan Perlini, Ryan McAllister, Skyler Brind'Amour, Riley Bezeau, Lucas Carlsson, Calle Sjalin, Ludovic Waeber and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

