Ads' Home Win Streak Stopped at 15

March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI-Cody Hodgson scored a pair of goals but it was not enough as the Admirals saw their team-record 15-game home winning streak snapped in a 4-2 loss to the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night.

The loss was the first at Panther Arena for the Ads December 6th, a stretch of 86 days.

The Admirals got on the board first when Hodgson found the back of the net for the fourth straight game. Stationed in front of the net, Hodgson found the loose rebound of a Marc Del Gaizo shot and flipped a backhand off the pads of Rockford goalie Jaxson Stauber and into the net 2:54 into the game.

Former Admiral Rem Pitlick tied the game for the IceHogs with his first of the game and fourth as a member of the Hogs with 7:28 to play in the first.

The scoring duplicated that sequence again with Hodgson giving the Ads a 2-1 advantage at 13:46 of the second period when he deflected a Joakim Kemell shot for his fifth of the season.

However, Pitlick got his second of the game at the 7:39 mark of the third and then Michal Teply scored the game-winner with just 39 seconds to play in the game when he took a pass from Lukas Reichel and went bardown on a wrister from the right face-off dot.

The Ads pulled Yaroslav Askarov in favor of an extra attacker but Brett Seney scored an empty netter with 18 seconds left to bring the final score to 4-2.

After a rare Saturday night off the Admirals look to get back on the winning track when they return to action on Sunday afternoon at 3 pm when they host the Iowa Wild at Panther Arena.

