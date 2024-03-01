Monsters Come up Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 4-1 on Friday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 31-16-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on a power play at 6:07 of the middle frame off feeds from David Jiricek and Jake Christiansen. Chicago's Cole Schneider responded with a tally on the man advantage at 9:39 sending Cleveland to the final intermission tied 1-1. The Wolves took control of the game in the third period with goals from Domenick Fensore at 8:47, Dominic Franco at 11:18 and Rocco Grimaldi at 16:27 bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 26 saves in defeat while Chicago's Keith Kinkaid stopped 25 shots for the win.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 0 - - 1 CHI 0 1 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 1/6 3/4 13 min / 5 inf CHI 30 1/4 5/6 19 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 26 3 5-6-3 CHI Kinkaid W 25 1 7-11-1 Cleveland Record: 31-16-3-3, 1st North Division Chicago Record: 19-26-3-2, 5th Central Division

