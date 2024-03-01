Eagles Score Five Unanswered to Defeat Calgary, 5-4

CALGARY, AB. - Colorado scored five unanswered goals to erase a 4-0 deficit and defeat the Calgary Wranglers 5-4 on Friday, extending the Eagles winning streak to eight games. Forward Tanner Kero notched two goals and two assists, while defenseman Brad Hunt added a goal and two assists in the victory. Goalie Trent Miner earned the win in net, stopping all 13 shots he faced in relief of Ivan Prosvetov.

Calgary would waste little time in netting the game's first goal, as forward Lucas Ciona lit the lamp with a wrister on the rush from the right-wing circle, giving the Wranglers a 1-0 edge just 2:50 into the contest.

Forward Ben Jones would double the lead when he took advantage of an Eagles turnover, skating to the low slot a slipping a shot past Colorado goalie Ivan Prosvetov, putting Calgary up 2-0 at the 7:57 mark of the first period.

Jones would strike again just 2:08 later when he camped out on top of the crease and deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Jones' 17th of the season and stretched the Wranglers advantage to 3-0.

As time wound down in the opening 20 minutes of play, Ciona would pounce yet again, as he buried a wrister from the left-wing circle on a 2-on-1, giving the Wranglers a 4-0 lead with only 28 seconds remaining in the period.

Prosvetov would give way to Trent Miner in net to begin the second period. The Eagles would then flip the script on a Calgary power play, as Kero created a turnover at his own blue line, sending him racing down the right-wing boards where he would light the lamp from the circle. The goal was Kero's 10th of the season and trimmed the deficit to 4-1 at the 11:33 mark of the second period.

Colorado would take another bite out of the Wranglers lead when Hunt buried a slapshot from the top of the right-wing circle, making it a 4-2 contest with 1:50 remaining in the middle frame.

Still trailing 4-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would inch closer when Kero tipped a shot from the top of the crease past goaltender Dustin Wolf. The tally would slice Colorado's deficit to 4-3 at the 3:53 mark of the final frame.

Forward Riley Tufte would then generate the equalizer, as he barreled through the left-wing circle and snapped home a wrister, leveling the score at 4-4 with 4:08 left to play in the contest.

As time ticked inside the final minute, forward Ben Meyers would collect a pass in the slot on the rush before lighting the lamp with a wrist shot to put the Eagles on top 5-4 with only 44 seconds remaining.

Colorado outshot the Wranglers by a final count of 32-24, as both teams finished the night going 0-for-1 on the power play.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday, March 3rd at 12:00pm MT at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

