Comets Shut Out Phantoms, 3-0

March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - As the heated battle for playoff positioning continued in the North Division, the Utica Comets stepped outside their division to battle a team in the Atlantic in the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. With both teams on the outside of a playoff spot looking in, both squads realized the enormity of two additional points in the standings if they can muster a win. Utica had the benefit of a home crowd that was roaring from the game's onset inside the Adirondack Bank Center and it helped propel them during the contest. The Comets not only scored timely goals, they received phenomenal goaltending from Erik Kallgren who skated away with the shutout, his first as a Utica Comet's netminder in a 3-0 game.

In the opening period, the Comets started the scoring after Tyler Wotherspoon sent a perfect pass to the streaking Justin Dowling who proceed to step into the Phantoms zone and blast a shot behind goaltender, Cal Petersen at 7:11 for his tenth goal of the season. The goal lifted the Comets to a 1-0 lead. It was the only tally of the first twenty minutes and the Comets left the opening stanza up by a goal.

In the middle frame, there was no scoring but in the final period at 15:27, the captain, Ryan Schmelzer lifted the Comets to a 2-0 lead after he scored on a rebound chance for his 12th goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Max Willman who fired the puck on net and Graeme Clarke. The Comets added an empty net goal at 17:45 from Chase Stillman for his 11th of the season from Nolan Stevens. Kallgren was a perfect on the night stopping all 28 shots that came his way.

The Comets are back in action against the Hershey Bears tomorrow night on the road. They return home on Friday, March 8th against the Toronto Marlies at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available for that game inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.