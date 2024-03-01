Olen Zellweger Named AHL Rookie of the Month for February

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls defenseman Olen Zellweger has been selected as the AHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Zellweger posted 4-8=12 points in 10 games for San Diego during February. He is the first Gulls rookie to earn Rookie of the Month honors since Jamie Drysdale in 2021 and the fourth overall.

After participating in the AHL All-Star Classic on Feb. 4 and 5, Zellweger totaled five points in the Gulls' two-game sweep of a visit to Calgary, recording two assists on Feb. 9 and notching a goal and two assists on Feb. 10. Zellweger scored another goal against San Jose on Feb. 14, then registered two assists and eight shots on goal at Bakersfield on Feb. 20. He scored again on Feb. 24 vs. Ontario, and chipped in a goal and an assist at Texas on Feb. 28.

A second-round choice by Anaheim in the 2021 NHL Draft, Zellweger ranks third among all AHL defensemen and tied for third among all AHL rookies with 37 points in 44 games for the Gulls. The 20-year-old native of Calgary, Alta., also has one assist in four games with the Ducks after making his NHL debut on Jan. 23, 2024.

