Bridgeport Islanders Launch Women in Sports Job Shadow Program

March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders will host Women in Sports Night on Saturday, March 30th at 7 p.m. when the Islanders face the Charlotte Checkers inside Total Mortgage Arena. The night aims to promote, celebrate, and bring awareness to girls and women in sports.

As part of the initiative, the Islanders are proud to launch their new Women in Sports Job Shadow Program. It's designed to offer young women who are interested in exploring a career in sports the opportunity to shadow and network with women who currently work in the Bridgeport Islanders' front office.

Positions range from game presentation to social media, to sales, and more.

The application process opens today, Friday, Mar. 1, and all interested females are asked to complete an online form, including short answer questions.

The Women in Sports Job Shadow Program aims to introduce women to new professional networks, increase their networking and professional communication skills, as well as advance the career planning process. With the opportunity to interact directly with individuals who are currently employed with the team, "mentors" can provide practical advice to the "mentees" to aid in their career aspirations.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.