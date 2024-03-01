Don't Miss Out: 2024/25 Season Seats Are Now Available

March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The countdown to the 2024-25 Belleville Senators hockey season has officially begun, and we want YOU to be part of the excitement from the very beginning.

Imagine being at the edge of your seat, surrounded by the thunderous cheers of fellow fans, witnessing game-changing goals, experiencing the thrill of live hockey, and having exclusive experiences with family/friends - it's time to turn this dream into reality!

Being a season seat member allows you to save money on tickets and receive additional value through our Season Seat Benefits program, which will continue providing members exclusive perks to enhance the overall experience. This season, we're proud to provide our members with exclusive benefits such as ticket savings, 15% off concessions *alcohol not included*, 20% off merch, complimentary Ottawa Senators tickets, and many more great perks that allow members to receive more than just a hockey ticket. Click here to see the full list of benefits or contact your Account Executive to learn more!

If you become a member in March, you'll be entered into our early bird weekly prizes and grand prizes to Shoot to Win up to $1,000 off your 2024/25 Season Seat package! Everyone who joins us by the April 1stdeadline will be invited to participate in the Shoot to Win event and could win additional prizes!

Don't miss your chance to join the roaring crowd, celebrate victories, and create memories that will last a lifetime. Your hockey adventure starts HERE!

Ready to dive into the puck-drop excitement? Learn more about our packages and secure your spot - email tickets@bellevillesens.com to set up an appointment!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.