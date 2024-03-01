Game #51: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights

March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #51: Tucson Roadrunners (29-18-2-1) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (22-24-2-4)

Time Friday, March 1, 8:00 p.m. MST, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada

Referees: #45 Cody Beach, #51 Bobby Jo Love

Linespersons: #68 Aaron Storey. #91 Logan Wescott

The Roadrunners march along on their three-game road trip with a two-game series at The Dollar Loan Center against the Henderson Silver Knights. Tucson lost three regulation games in a row for the first time this season on Wednesday, February 28 versus the Bakersfield Condors and look to start off the new month with a win. This season, Tucson is 2-1-1-0 against the Vegas Golden Knights affiliate; including three one-goal games with the score of 3-2. This game also marks the first of four matchups in less than two weeks between these two clubs as Henderson returns to Tucson on Tuesday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 13.

Three things:

Forward Aku Raty returned from a seven-game injury on Friday, February 23 versus the Bakersfield Condors and has three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in the three games since his return. This includes his most recent match on Wednesday as he notched two goals; his second time doing so this season; joining only Josh Doan on the team of players who have two games with two goals or more. Raty is currently second on the Roadrunners active roster in points (26) and goals (11) with nine of his goals coming on the road; which also ranks second on the team. With the new month in affect, a healthy Raty has the chance to be a top scorer on the Roadrunners for the month as he was the top scorer in the month of December with 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in nine games.

With an assist on Wednesday, forward Jan Jenik added to his 17 total points (7 goals, 10 assists) on the road this season which is second on the team behind Josh Doan's 19 (10 goals, 9 assists). Since December 20, Jenik has 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in the last 16 road games; which is one better than Doan's 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in his last 16 road games.

Despite the last three losses, the Roadrunners put up a 106-68 shot differential on the Condors; allowing 26 or less shots in each of those games. Overall, the Roadrunners still have a great record of 18-8-1-0 when outshooting the opposition; accomplishing 40 or more shots on net five times this season and holding opponents to 25 shots or less 14 times this year.

What's the word?

"Just keep playing the same way; we haven't played bad in the last couple of losses, but the second period has not been the best for us. We just have to clean that up and be more effective on scoring chances and we will win."

Tucson forward Aku Raty on the team's previous series with Bakersfield and how they can get back on the winning track.

Number to Know:

8 - The number of wins Tucson had with its 8-6-0-1 record in the early part of the season the last time the team began a series in Henderson on Saturday, November 25, two days after Thanksgiving. Since then, Tucson has gone 21-12-1-1 in 35 games which up-kicked their way to one of the top teams in the Pacific Division.

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 7:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Henderson. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.