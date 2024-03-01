Game Day: Wranglers vs Eagles

March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers square off against the Colorado Eagles on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The two-game set against the Eagles this weekend has significant implications on the Pacific Division standings, especially for Calgary (27-17-4-2), who sit five points back of Colorado (31-16-4-1) heading into tonight's tilt.

Expect to see newly acquired defenceman, Artem Grushnikov, suit up for his first game as a member of the Wranglers since being acquired by the Flames in the recent Chris Tanev trade with Dallas on Wednesday.

Puck drop: 7pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 1, 2024 7:00pm vs Colorado Scotiabank Saddledome

Mar. 3, 2024 12:00pm vs Colorado Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers have won all four meetings against Eagles this season, picking up a 5-1 victory in their last contest on Dec.23, 2023.

Dustin Wolf made turned aside 36 of 37 shots between the pipes for the win.

Calgary currently sits fourth in the Pacific Division with 60 pts. while Colorado occupies the second spot with 65 pts. and have been on fire of late, with a 9-1-0 record in their last 10 games.

"I think I've got some confidence going."

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Cole Schwindt

Keep your eye on Cole Schwindt tonight.

Schwindt is riding a four-game goal streak into Friday's contest, having lit the lamp five times in that span (5g).

In his previous game against the Eagles, Schwindt scored twice (2g) and was named the First Star of the Game back on Dec.23.

He is one-point away from 100 career AHL points.

"It's a little chilly after Texas, but I like it. It's a good spot."

ONE TIMERS:

(D) Artem Grushnikov is expected to be in the lineup against the Eagles.

(F) Matt Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring with 41 points (15g,26a) in 38 games and has 10 points (3g,7a) in his last 10 contests.

(F) Emilio Pettersen will play his 200th career AHL game against the Eagles on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.