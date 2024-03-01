'Get My Swagger Back'

March 1, 2024







Jeremie Poirier was a welcome sight at Wranglers' practice this week.

The 21-year-old was on fire to start the season with seven points (1g,6a) in four games, but he suffered a forearm laceration against the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 21 that has kept him out of the lineup ever since.

It's been a long road to recovery for the Flames' 2020 third-round selection (72nd overall) and Poirier was excited to finally rejoin the group on the ice this week.

"Feels good," he said. "It's been a challenging year physically and mentally, obviously, just being away from the game for so long.

"It's cool to be around the guys and just come to practice every day and have some fun and enjoy it.

"Going to take it pretty easy, ease back into it, get my swagger back a little bit, have some fun and enjoy being around the guys."

Poirier finished second in rookie defenceman scoring last season with 41 points (9g,31a) in 69 games and has the distinction of scoring the first goal in Wranglers' franchise history on Oct.16, 2022.

He will be an important piece on an already depleted Wranglers' blueline but for now (with no confirmed timeline for his return to game action) Poirier is just focused on easing his way back into the mix.

Oh, he intends to enjoy himself while he's out there, too.

"I'm feeling good, I haven't skated with people in a long time, so for me to get back its super fun first of all," he explained.

"Just to go out there and have some fun, don't put too much pressure on myself, just ease back into it, get the timing back and get used to the systems ... I think it's going pretty well and excited to get back with the guys."

