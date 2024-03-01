Rangers Agree to Terms with Connor Mackey

NEW YORK - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Connor Mackey on a two-year contract extension.

Mackey, 27, has recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 36 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and a team-high plus-13 rating. He has also played one game for the Rangers this season (Jan. 27 at Ottawa), where he was a plus-1 in 16:27 of ice time.

In three AHL seasons between the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, Mackey has compiled 63 points (10G-53A) and a plus-25 rating in 116 games.In 2021-22 with Stockton, he led team defensemen with 36 points (5G-31A) in 53 games. He was named an AHL All-Star in 2021.

The Tower Lakes, Illinois native Mackey has played in 40 career NHL games over four seasons split between the Rangers, Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes, notching 11 points (4G-7A).

Prior to turning pro, the 6-3, 204 pound blueliner played three seasons at Minnesota State University, earning All-WCHA First Team honors in his final year.

Internationally, Mackey has represented the United States at the 2023 and 2021 World Championship.

