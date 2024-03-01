Rangers Agree to Terms with Connor Mackey
March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Connor Mackey on a two-year contract extension.
Mackey, 27, has recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 36 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and a team-high plus-13 rating. He has also played one game for the Rangers this season (Jan. 27 at Ottawa), where he was a plus-1 in 16:27 of ice time.
In three AHL seasons between the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, Mackey has compiled 63 points (10G-53A) and a plus-25 rating in 116 games.In 2021-22 with Stockton, he led team defensemen with 36 points (5G-31A) in 53 games. He was named an AHL All-Star in 2021.
The Tower Lakes, Illinois native Mackey has played in 40 career NHL games over four seasons split between the Rangers, Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes, notching 11 points (4G-7A).
Prior to turning pro, the 6-3, 204 pound blueliner played three seasons at Minnesota State University, earning All-WCHA First Team honors in his final year.
Internationally, Mackey has represented the United States at the 2023 and 2021 World Championship.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2024
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olen Zellweger from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Game Day: Wranglers vs Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Connor Mackey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bridgeport Islanders Launch Women in Sports Job Shadow Program - Bridgeport Islanders
- San Diego Gulls Recall Blake Mclaughlin, Luka Profaca from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville's Crookshank Named American Hockey League Player of the Month for February 2024 - Belleville Senators
- Crookshank, Zellweger, Prosvetov Named AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Olen Zellweger Named AHL Rookie of the Month for February - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis to Professional Tryout - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Conclude Season Series with Rocket at Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Embark on Homestand Welcoming Fans and Four-Legged Fans Alike - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Square off with First-Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #51: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Don't Miss Out: 2024/25 Season Seats Are Now Available - Belleville Senators
- 'Get My Swagger Back' - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Connor Mackey
- Wolf Pack Conclude Season Series with Rocket at Xl Center
- Wolf Pack Loan D Zach Berzolla to Cincinnati Cyclones, Release F Ethan Keppen from PTO
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: February 29th, 2024
- Wolf Pack Earn Point in Gutsy 2-1 Overtime Loss to Checkers