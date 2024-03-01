Crunch Defeat Marlies, 3-2
March 1, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Toronto Marlies, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch earned two points as they advance to 30-17-3-2 on the season and 5-0-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Marlies.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 28-of-30 shots. Dennis Hildeby stopped 29-of-32 in net for the Marlies. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 opportunities, while the power play was a perfect 3-for-3.
The Crunch opened scoring at the 11:15 mark of the first period. Cole Koepke sent a cross-ice pass to Gabriel Dumont in the neutral zone. The captain grabbed it, sped down the right wing and fired in a wrister from the circle. Jonny Tychonick tied the game late in the frame when he sent in a long shot from the left point while Alnefelt was screened.
Daniel Walcott put Syracuse back on top 8:32 into the middle frame. Max Groshev got the puck along the goal line and threw it towards the crease for Walcott to redirect in on the backdoor.
Seven minutes into the third period, Kyle Clifford fired in a wrister from the bottom of the left circle to tie the game, 2-2. The Crunch regained the lead at 13:33 with the eventual game-winner while on the man-advantage. Gage Goncalves got the puck in the left circle and centered it for Dumont to redirect in for his second of the game.
The Crunch and Marlies travel to Toronto to complete the weekend's home-and-home series tomorrow.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont has goals in back-to-back games.
