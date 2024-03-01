Grand Rapids Scores Twice in Third to Defeat Iowa 4-3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild entered Friday night's third period tied with the Grand Rapids Griffins but conceded two goals in the final 20 minutes and fell by a 4-3 score at Van Andel Arena.

Kevin Conley opened the scoring at 14:15 of the opening frame. Ryan O'Rourke left the puck for Conley, who wired a wrister over the glove of Michael Hutchinson (28 saves) from the high slot. David Spacek also earned an assist on Conley's goal.

Grand Rapids responded just 38 seconds later when Carter Mazur pounced on a turnover and beat Jesper Wallstedt (19 saves) to the glove side.

The Griffins picked up another goal before the break. Elmer Soderblom received a pass in the right circle and outraced Wallstedt to the far post to make the score 2-1 at 17:16.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 8-6 in the first 20 minutes.

Michael Milne tied the contest at 2-2 at the 4:12 mark of the second. Spacek and Sammy Walker combined to spring a streaking Milne down the left wing, and Milne's centering pass banked in off a Grand Rapids defender.

The Wild held a 20-12 shot advantage through two periods.

Jonatan Berggren put Grand Rapids ahead for good at 5:39 of the third period with a quick shot from the right circle under the blocker of Wallstedt.

The Griffins picked up an insurance goal from Zach Aston-Reese with 4:24 to play. Mazur sprung Aston-Reese through the middle on a 2-on-1 and Aston-Reese pulled the puck to his backhand before sliding it inside the right post.

Iowa pulled back within a goal with 39 seconds remaining when Adam Beckman found Daemon Hunt through the seam for a tap-in finish behind Hutchinson. Simon Johansson also earned an assist on Hunt's tally.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 31-23. The Wild were 0-for-5 with the man advantage and held Grand Rapids scoreless on four power plays.

Iowa travels to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, Mar. 3 at 3 p.m.

